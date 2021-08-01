Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.