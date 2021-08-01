Several suspects are still at large after a pair of shootings in the Newark area Friday night that might be connected.
The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. when a Newark man riding his motorcycle on Route 1 southbound near Route 40 was shot at by two men in a car that pulled up next to him, Delaware State Police said.
The motorcyclist was able to pull over, and paramedics took him to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening wounds.
Another man was slightly hurt about 45 minutes later when several men on motorcycles opened fire as he sat in the parking lot of Crab Du Jour on Churchmans Road--he was hospitalized to be treated for a minor injury.
Both victims had attended Bike Night at Crab Du Jour.
Police don't have any surveillance footage or suspect information, and they're asking anyone who may know something about the incidents to call Detective David Patterson at 302.365.8471.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.