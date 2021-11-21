Delaware State Police are investigating a pair of overnight shooting incidents in Rehoboth Beach.
Shots were fired during a fight outside The Pond Bar and Grill on Coastal Highway shortly after midnight Sunday morning, police said.
One man was wounded in the leg, and troopers found 32 shell casings on the ground at the scene--in addition, 2 cars, a window in the bar and a room at the Comfort Inn next door were hit by gunfire.
About 20 minutes after the first incident, a second was reported at a Wawa on Wolfe Neck Road.
Just like in the first incident, police found several shell casings in the parking lot, and investigators think the incidents may be related, since they happened so close together.
The shootings are under investigation by Troop 4's Criminal Investigation Unit, and police are asking anyone who may know anything about the incidents to call Detective A. Bluto at 302.752.3864.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.