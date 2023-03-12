A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Kent County Friday night.
The victim was driving a small SUV southbound on Bryants Corner Road near Pine Tree Road in Hartly just before 9 p.m. Friday when he lost control of the vehicle going around a curve, Delaware State Police said.
The SUV ran off the road and plowed into a wooden post next to a private driveway, ending up partially back on the road.
The driver, who police say had been speeding and wasn't wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the crash, which closed Bryants Corner Road at the scene for about 3 hours.
Anyone with information can call Master Corporal W. Booth 302.698.8451.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.