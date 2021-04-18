Delaware State Police are investigating an accident involving an ambulance in Rehoboth Beach.
The ambulance was taking a 78-year-old woman to a hospital Saturday morning when it was hit by a pickup truck at the State Route 1/ Old Landing Road intersection, police said.
The light at the intersection was green for the pickup and red for the ambulance, but the ambulance's lights and siren were on.
Neither the pickup truck's driver nor the occupants of the ambulance were seriously hurt, and the patient was taken to the hospital in a different ambulance.
No charges have been filed for now, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the accident to call Det. K. Argo with the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302.703.3264.