Six troopers were honored with awards for valor as part of the Delaware State Police (DSP) annual awards presentation for 2020 which was held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
One of the awards went to Senior Corporal DiGiacomo from DSP headquarter's Delaware Information and Analysis Center.
DiGiacomo also received a valor award.
The other five troopers presented with awards for valor were on board a DSP armored vehicle that took on heavy fire in May, 2020, from the suspect who murdered a couple at the Veterans' Cemetery.
One of those troopers fired the fatal shot that ended the firefight.
DSP also presented their Civilian of the Year Award to Rhonda Davis from the agency's human resources department.
Davis was recognized for helping DSP navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
A full list of awards from DSP is below:
Trooper of the Year Nominees
- Trooper First Class, George Justice – Troop 1
- Trooper First Class, Thomas Leonardi – Troop 2 Patrol
- Corporal Grade 1, Thomas Macauley – Troop 2 CIU
- Trooper First Class, Trevor Pendleton – Troop 3 Patrol
- Corporal Grade 1, Patrick Schlimer – Troop 3 CIU
- Master Corporal Anthony Baker – Troop 4 Patrol
- Corporal William Saylor – Troop 4 CIU
- Trooper First Class Kyle Perry – Troop 5
- Trooper First Class Benjamin Wingate – Troop 7
- Corporal Grade 1 Leonard DeMalto – Troop 7
- Senior Corporal Christopher Nicholson – Troop 9
- Senior Corporal DiGiacomo – HQ/DIAC
Valor Award
Master Corporal David Chorlton, Senior Corporal DiGiacomo, Sgt Christopher Ennis, Master Corporal Sean O’Leary, Sgt Joshua Scaramazza, Master Corporal Ricardo Torres
Superintendent’s Citation
Trooper First Class Carrie Foskey, Corporal Ryan Kirchenbauer, Corporal Charles Morris, Trooper First Class Cody Moyer, Master Corporal John Penrod, Sgt Brian Pixley, Corporal August Zickgraf
Lifesaving Award
Corporal Sarah Bailey, Trooper Anthony Carter, Trooper First Class Irina Celpan, Trooper Kyle Finkbeiner, Trooper Cullen Fulton, Master Corporal Justin Galloway, Corporal Coban Goertz, Captain Jennifer Griffin, Corporal Eric Gumbs, Trooper First Class Robert Harris, Trooper Robert Horton, Corporal Andrew Johnson, Trooper Luke Justice, Corporal Daniel Korenyi, Corporal Carolee Lenoir, Corporal Sean Murray, Trooper Trevor Pendleton, Mr. Joseph Pepper, Trooper First Class Kyle Perry, Corporal Chase Petrella, Sgt Steven Robertson, Corporal Grade 1 Sean Rodrigues, Corporal Jonathan Scaramazza, Senior Corporal Scott Shelton, Trooper Michael Short, Trooper First Class Matthew Skidmore, Corporal James Smith, Corporal Jordan Smith, Corporal Robert Spanier Jr., Mr. Mario Street, Trooper Emanuel Velez, Master Corporal William Walker, Trooper First Class Trevor White, Trooper Kaitlyn Zebley