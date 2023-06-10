De,laware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 15-year-old Millsboro girl they say has been missing since Thursday.
Mariah Stuart was last seen around 9:45 Thursday morning in the Millsboro area, and no one's been able to find or contact her since, police said.
She's white, 5-1 and about 120 pounds with red hair and blue eyes, and was wearing shorts and a T-shirt when she was last seen.
Anyone who knows where she is can contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling 302.703.3290, or by dialing 911. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.