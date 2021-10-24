Delaware State Police are investigating a murder in Seaford.
Seaford firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 11000 block of Hastings Farm Road for a report of a house fire around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, police said
There, they put the fire out and found a body with several gunshot wounds on the floor, so the firefighters called police.
Homicide Unit investigators found out the victim was in the house when the suspects broke in through a side door and fired at the victim multiple times before setting a fire in the living room and leaving.
The body was turned over to the state Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy, and there's no information at this point about who the suspects might be.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call Detective Bluto at 302.752.3864. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.