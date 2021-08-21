Delaware State Police are investigating an apparent murder in a town that straddles New Castle and Kent Counties.
A family member found the body of a 65-year-old man in a house in the 200 block of South Rodney Street in Clayton Friday afternoon, police said.
The victim had suffered serious upper body injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are withholding his name until other family members are notified of his death.
Clayton police asked State Police detectives to take over the case, and anyone who may know something about the crime can call Detective Daniel Grassi with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302.365.8441 or email Daniel.grassi@delaware.gov.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com