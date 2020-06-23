Investigators are working to determine what led up to a motorcycle crash in the Bear-area that killed a 53-year-old Pennsylvania man early Monday morning.
The man was traveling westbound on Bear Road near Fantail Court when his motorcycle crossed the center line, ran off the road, hit a sign and ended up in some nearby woods, Delaware State Police said.
The man was thrown off.
Bear Road was closed between Fantail Court and the entrance to State Route 1 northbound for about two hours, and police are withholding the man's name pending notification of his family.
They're also asking anyone who may have information about the crash to call the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302.834.2620.