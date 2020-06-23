Investigators are working to determine what led up to a motorcycle crash that killed a 53-year-old Pennsylvania man early Monday morning.
The man was traveling westbound on Bear Road near Fantail Court when his motorcycle crossed the center line, ran off the road, hit a sign and ended up in some nearby woods, Delaware State Police said.
The man was thrown off.
Bear Road was closed between Fantail Court and the entrance to State Route 1 northbound for about 2 hours, and police are withholding the man's name pending notification of his family.
They're also asking anyone who may have information about the crash to call the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302.834.2620.