Delaware State Police are looking for two men in connection with a double murder in Sussex County.
A group of men were asked to leave the El Nopalito Restaurant on DuPont Road in Georgetown Saturday night, pollice aaid.
Two of the men came back wearing masks, one of the suspects stole a necklace from another man's neck, and when the victim lunged at the robber, the second suspect shot and wounded him.
The second suspect then fired a shot randomly into the dining area, hitting and killing a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The first victim died at a hospital, and police are withholding the victims' names pending family notification.
There's only a limited description of the suspects, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the incident to call the DSP Homicide Unit at 302.365.8441 or Delaware Crimestoppers at 1.800.TIP. 33.33.