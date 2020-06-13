A man who allegedly held up a Claymont dollar store at gunpoint is still at large, and Delaware State Police are asking for your help finding him.
Ahmed Muhammad walked into the Family Dollar Store at 2605 Philadelphia Pike just before 9 last Tuesday night, stayed in the store after closing time, and pulled a gun on an employee who asked him to leave, police said.
Muhammad demanded and got cash before taking off.
Anyone who knows where Muhammad is can call Detective B. Harris with Delaware State Police Troop 2 Robbery Unit by calling 834.2620.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com