A knife-wielding man who allegedly walked out of a grocery store with a cart full of goods he didn't pay for is still at large.
The robber filled a cart with items at the ACME on Centerville Road Saturday morning and walked into the store's parking lot without paying for the merchandise.
When store employees confronted the man, he allegedly pulled the knife, got into a black Kia Soul and drove off.
There's no photo of the suspect, but police describe him as black, 20 to 25 years old, about 5-10 and 150 pounds, wearing a dark shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information on the holdup can call Trooper Raza at Troop 6 at 302.633.5000.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com