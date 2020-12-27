A man who suggested he had a gun when he robbed a dollar store in the Bear area is still walking free right now, and Delaware State Police are asking for your help finding him.
Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, the man gave an employee at the Dollar General store in the Salem Square Shopping Mall on Route 40 a note implying he was armed and demanding cash, police said.
The worker turned over some money, and the robber fled.
He's described only as wearing dark clothing, and police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Trooper Guevara of Troop 2 at 302.834.2620.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.