Delaware State Police hope you can help them find a convicted sex offender who they say ran afoul of authorities again by not registering his current address.
31-year-old Juan Saucedo is a Tier 2, or moderate-risk offender who was convicted in 2005, and whose last known address is in Dover, police said.
Saucedo also goes by several aliases, including Juan L. Saucedo-Contreras, Joan Saucedo, Joan L. Saucedo-Contreras, Joan L. Saucedo-Contreras Junior, and Juan L. Saucedo-Contreras Junior.
He's white, 6-2 and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and anyone who knows where Saucedo is can call 302.672.5306 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.33.33.