Delaware State Police are looking for a Dover man who allegedly threatened to kill another man who was trying to repossess his car.
Mark Morris pulled a gun on the victim Friday night and said he'd shoot if the victim took the car, police said.
The victim went to a nearby convenience store and called the cops, who haven't been able to locate Morris.
He's white, 5-11 and 360 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and anyone who knows where Morris is can call 911, Troop 3 at 302.697.4454 or Crimestoppers at 1.800. TIP.3333.
You can also leave a tip online at delawarecrimestoppers.com.