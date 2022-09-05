Delaware State Police are looking for a driver who left the scene after running over a man who was lying in the road on I-495.
Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on 495 near Governor Printz Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Sunday when it ran over a man who was lying in the left lane.
The vehicle kept going, and police don't know why the victim, a 68-year-old from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was lying in the road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are withholding his name until his family are notified.
Police say the victim was wearing dark clothing, didn't have a light with him, and was lying on an unlit stretch of highway--there's no information about the vehicle or its driver.
Anyone who can help investigators piece together the details can call Master Corporal J. Forester at 302.365.8485.
Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.