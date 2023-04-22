Two men who robbed a Wawa delivery truck at gunpoint are still at large, and Delaware State Police are asking anyone who may know their whereabouts to come forward.
The men targeted a delivery truck parked outside the Wawa store at 2030 Limestone Road around 8:15 p.m. Friday, and while one suspect held a gun on the deliverymen, the crooks stole several cartons of cigarettes before they took off, police said.
Police only have a limited description of the robbers at this point, and they're asking anyone with information on the holdup to contact Detective R. Kirchenbauer by calling 302.365.8525.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.