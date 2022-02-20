A man who robbed a Newark-area convenience store at gunpoint remains on the loose.
The robber asked the clerk at the 7-11 on East Chestnut Hill Road for a pack of cigarettes shortly before midnight before pulling a gun and demanding money from the register, police said.
He took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The armed robber was described as about 50 years old, 5'8" to 5'10", wearing dark clothing and a mask.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Detective Armstrong of Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302.365.8410.
Information may also be provided by messaging the Delaware State Police on Facebook messenger or calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.