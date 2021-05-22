Delaware State Police are looking for a female suspect who they say held up a Claymont liquor store at gunpoint.
The woman pointed a gun at a clerk at Claymont Liquors at 2506 Philadelphia Pike around 10:30 Friday morning and demanded cash, police said.
She took off after the clerk gave her some money.
Police describe her as black, 20 to 30 years old, wearing all-black clothing, glasses and a face mask.
Police don't have a surveillance photo of the woman, and they're asking anyone with information on the holdup to call the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302.834.2630.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.