A murder investigation is underway in the Dover area after a fatal shooting in a barber shop.
A 23-year-old man was shot to death in the Uplift Barber Shop on Governors Avenue in Rodney Village Friday afternoon, Delaware State Police said.
The victim was shot several times by a lone gunman who fled.
The victim was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
There were other people in the business at the time, but no one else was hurt.
Police are asking anyone who can help investigators track down the gunman, or who has other information about the shooting to call the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302.741.2730.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.