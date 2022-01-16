Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help solving several "cold case" fatal hit-and run accidents in New Castle County.
The most recent was back on September 8th, when a car hit Jason Gooden of Wilmington as he was standing in the right lane of Route 100 northbound near Taft Avenue around 4:15 a.m.
Shortly after 1 in the morning on August 11th, 2020, a car hit Aleesha Lingafelt of New Castle on Ogletown-Stanton Road near Churchmans Road--she was pronounced dead at a hospital, and police said the car that hit her was red, and had front end damage.
Gooden and Lingafelt were pronounced dead at hospitals.
On Christmas Eve 2018, Brian Lott of Philadelphia and a 37-year-old Wilmington man were walking in the right turn lane on Centre Road at Lancaster Pike in Wilmington at about 9 p.m. when a dark gray Chevy or GMC pickup or SUV hit them from behind--Lott was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital, while the other victim refused treatment at the scene.
Police say the truck will be missing its passenger-side mirror and a silver bull's head license plate ornament, and anyone with information on the incidents can call Delaware State Police, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.