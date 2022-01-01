A man who robbed a grocery store in Bear at knifepoint on New Year's Eve is still at large, and State Police are asking for your help finding him.
The suspect pulled a large kitchen knife on a clerk at La Morena on Route 40 around 1 p.m. Friday and took cash from the register before fleeing on foot, police said.
The clerk chased the robber, who dropped his cell phone, and the clerk picked it up, but gave it back after the suspect threatened the clerk with the knife.
The robber ran to a black sedan parked behind the store and drove off.
Police describe him as Hispanic, about 5-7 and between 130 and 150 pounds, and they're asking anyone with information on the holdup to call
Detective Kirchenbauer of Troop 2 Robbery Unit by calling 302.365.8525.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppers.com