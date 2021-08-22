A man who wielded a knife as he held up a Newark gas station Sunday morning was almost caught, but is still on the loose, and Delaware State Police hope you can help track him down.
The robber targeted the Shell station at Christiana and Harmony Roads shortly before 1 a.m. on August 22, 2021, and made off with cash from the register after holding a knife on the clerk, police said.
A well-meaning stranger who saw the suspect running away with the loot pulled a gun on him and he dropped some of the cash, but the suspect was still able to get to his car, described as a blue sedan, and drove away.
Anyone with information can call Detective Harris of the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302.365.8410.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.