A man who allegedly fired shots into a crowd outside a Dover restaurant is still at large, and Delaware State Police hope you can help find him.
5 people were arguing with a group of people in a car outside Uncle Willie's on South DuPont Highway around 11 Friday night when a man got out of the car and fired several times before fleeing the area.
Police say the alleged shooter was with a woman, and that some of the shots hit the restaurant, but they don't have much other information.
Anyone who knows anything about the incident can call Detective Costlow at Troop 3 by calling 302.697.4454.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.