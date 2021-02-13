A man who pointed a gun at a convenience store manager during an argument is still at large, and State Police are asking for your help finding him.
Police say 4 men walked into the Circle K store on Naamans Road early Friday morning, and one of the men argued with the manager, pointed a gun at him and ran off.
The gunman is described as 20 to 25 years old, 5-10 to 6-1 with an average build, and was wearing jeans, a dark-colored shirt and dark-colored hat.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Troop 2 at 302.834.2620.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com