A man who took a tip jar out of a Marsh Road restaurant after displaying what looked like a weapon is still on the loose.
An employee at El Diablo told troopers the robber said he had a gun, showed something in his waistband and made off with the jar Saturday afternoon, Delaware State Police said.
The suspect is described as black or Hispanic, 30 to 35 years old and about 6 feet tall.
He wore dark clothing, and police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call he Troop 2 Robbery Unit by calling 302.365.8566.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.