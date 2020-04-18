An armed, masked man who held up a fast food restaurant in New Castle Friday night is still at large.
The robber confronted two workers at Checkers on North Du Pont Highway around 11:15 p.m. while the employees were taking out the trash, Delaware State Police said.
The crook forced the workers back into the restaurant and demanded cash.
He took off on foot with the money.
Police only have a limited description of the suspect, and no surveillance photo--they're asking anyone with information on the holdup to call the Troop 2 Robbery Unit by calling 302.365.8566.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.