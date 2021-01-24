A masked man who held up a Felton convenience store at knifepoint is still at large, and Delaware State Police are asking for your help finding him.
Early Saturday morning, the man pretended to buy a bottle of Vitamin Water at the Canterbury Shore Stop on South DuPont Highway, and as a clerk was ringing up the purchase, the suspect walked behind the counter, pulled a knife and demanded cash, Delaware State Police said.
The clerk said he couldn't open the register, but the suspect managed to do just that before taking off with some money.
There's no surveillance photo of the suspect, who was described as 5-8 to 5-10, between 170 and 200 pounds, wearing the mask, a baseball cap and a hoodie.
Anyone with information on the holdup can call State Police Troop 3 at 302.697.4454.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .