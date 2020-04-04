A man who took a tip jar from a Newark-area pizzeria at gunpoint is still at large.
The robber confronted 2 workers at Hotspot Pizza on Churchmans Road around 9 p.m. Friday before making off with the jar, Delaware State Police said.
There's only a limited description of the suspect and no surveillance photo, so police are asking anyone who may know something about the robbery to call Detective C. Hevelow of the Troop 2 Robbery Unit by calling 302.365.8471.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.