A motorcyclist was hospitalized after she was shot by someone in a car on I-95 in Wilmington.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday as the young woman was riding northbound on 95 near Martin Luther King Boulevard, Delaware State Police said.
Someone opened fire from a car, and when the victim tried to evade the shooter by turning onto North Walnut Street, the shooting continued, and the victim eventually lost control of her motorcycle, crashing into a parked car and winding up on the pavement on April 17, 2021.
The suspects stopped their car next to her before fleeing the scene.
The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to her leg.
There's not much information about the car or its occupants at this point, and police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to call the
Delaware State Police Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit by calling 302.834.2620. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.