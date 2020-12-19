A Dover man who allegedly endangered another man's life with a gun is still at large, and state police are hoping you can help them find him.
Andrew Parsons, 29, argued over the gun with a 46-year-old man on Union Church Road in Townsend Friday afternoon, and when the other man started to walk away, Parsons fired into the ground near the other man before fleeing, Delaware State Police said.
Troopers haven't been able to locate Parsons, who they said might be staying with friends or sleeping in his Delaware-registered blue Chevy pickup truck.
Warrants are out charging Parsons with three felonies, and police said anyone who encounters Parsons should be extremely careful because he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who knows where he is can call 911, Det. Kirchenbauer with the Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Unit at 302.365.8525, call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.