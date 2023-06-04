A suspect is still at large in an apparent road rage incident in the Newark area that left a man with a gunshot wound over the weekend.
The 52-year-old victim saw the shooter driving erratically around 10 p.m. Friday as both men were driving northbound on Sunset Lake Road near Old Baltimore Pike, Delaware State Police said.
When they got to the red light at the intersection, the victim argued with the shooter, who pulled out his gun and fired several times, hitting the victim once in the hand before driving away.
The victim later went to the hospital for treatment.
Police describe the shooter as black, 20 to 30 years old, driving a gold-colored 2005 to 2010 Buick LeSabre with an unspecified out-of-state license plate--police say there's no surveillance photo or video available.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Detective M. Conway with the Troop 2 Criminal Investigation Unit by calling 302.365.8411.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.