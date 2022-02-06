Delaware State Police are looking for a man who robbed a Christiana-area gas station convenience store at gunpoint.
Police say the robber pulled a gun on a clerk at the Dash In on Christiana Road near South Gerald Drive around 9:40 Saturday morning and demanded cash.
The clerk gave the crook some money, and he took off, running along Greentree Road.
Police describe the suspect as white, in his mid-20's to early 30's. 5-10 to 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing and a face mask.
Anyone with information on the holdup can call the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302.365.8410.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppers.com