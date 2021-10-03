Delaware State Police have a victim, but no suspect in a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night along Governor Printz Boulevard.
A 63-year-old Wilmington man parked his car in the median in the 3800 block of the Boulevard at about 10:10 p.m. on October 2, 2021, before going into a liquor store nearby to make a purchase, police said.
The victim came out of the store and got back into his car, and the suspect walked up and started shooting.
The suspect left the scene on foot, and troopers found the victim lying in the road.
He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Mark Csapo at 302.741.2729. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.