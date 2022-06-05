An early-morning holdup at a Newark-area gas station has Delaware State Police looking for a suspect.
The gun-wielding robber hit the Shell station in the 1100 block of Christiana Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday, demanded cash and gave the worker a bag to fill, police said.
When the clerk couldn't open the cash register, the robber hit him in the face with the gun before stealing an unknown amount of cigarettes and running out the back door.
There's no surveillance photo of the suspect, who police describe as black, about 30 years old, 6-3 to 6-5 and 225 pounds, wearing dark clothing and a mask.
Anyone with information on the crime can call Detective Dempsey of the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302.365.8510.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delawarecrimestoppersweb.com