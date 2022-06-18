Delaware State Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Newark-area bank Friday afternoon.
Police say the robber gave a note demanding cash to a teller at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Glasgow Avenue at about 1:45 p.m..
He took off with an undisclosed amount of money, and police only have a limited description of him--just that he's black, about 6 feet tall with an average build.
Anyone with information on the holdup can call Detective R. Kirchenbauer at 302.365.8428.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.