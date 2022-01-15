A man who allegedly robbed a self-storage facility is still at large, and Delaware State Police hope you can help find him.
The suspect held a gun on a clerk at Sentinel Self Storage on East Lea Boulevard around 5:40 p.m. Friday and demanded cash from the safe, police said.
After the clerk handed over some money, the suspect ran off.
Police describe him as black, 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet to 6-2, wearing all-black clothing and a mask.
Anyone with information on the holdup can call Detective B. Harris at 302.365.8410.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com