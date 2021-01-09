State Police are looking for the suspect in a Sussex County murder attempt last month.
38-year-old Kasandan Clanton of Greenwood shot the victim during an argument outside a house in Bridgeville on the morning of December 4th, police said.
Clanton fled on foot, and police say if you do see him, keep clear, because he's armed and dangerous.
In addition to attempted murder, Clanton's charged with possession of a gun by a person prohibited, reckless endangering and criminal mischief, because one of the shots he fired hit a house.
You can see a photo of Clanton at wdel.com, and anyone who knows where he is can call Detective P. Taylor with Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302.752.3795.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .