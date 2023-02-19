The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 57-year-old woman in Bridgeville Friday.
Bridgeville officers found the victim in her home on Champions Drive in Heritage Shores when they went to check on her welfare around 9:15 a.m., police said.
At the Bridgeville department's request, Delaware State Police took over the investigation, and they're looking for a suspect, along with the victim's silver 2017 Mercedes GLS, which has a Delaware vanity plate that says "YCANTI."
Police are withholding the victim's name pending family notification, and they're asking anyone with information to contact Detective D. Grassi at 302.365.8441 or by e-mailing Daniel.Grassi@delaware.gov.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.