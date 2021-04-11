Someone fired shots from a car at another car in a Newark-area shopping center parking lot early Sunday morning, and Delaware State Police are looking for the culprit.
A light-colored car drove toward the intended victim's car in the Shop-Rite parking lot in Chestnut Hill Plaza around midnight, and someone in the light-colored car opened fire, police said.
The shots missed the intended victims, a 37-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy, and the suspect's car took off eastbound on Chestnut Hill Road.
Troopers found a shell casing at the scene, but there's no information about the suspect at this point.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Troop 6 at 302.633.5000.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .