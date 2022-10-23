Whoever shot a man in a grocery store parking lot on Concord Pike Friday night is still at large, and Delaware State Police are hoping members of the publican can help track the suspect, or suspects, down.
A silver or gray four-door mid-size SUV pulled up near the victim's car in the parking lot of the Acme adjacent to the Fairfax Shopping Center, and when the 36-year-old victim came back to his car from the store, someone in the SUV fired a shot, hitting the victim in the neck, police said.
The victim was hospitalized for emergency treatment of his wound.
Police don't have a photo or description of whoever pulled the trigger, and they're asking anyone who may know something about the incident to call Detective Bange at Troop 2's Criminal Investigation Unit at 302.834.2620 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.