Delaware State Police are looking for 2 suspects in an assault and robbery at the Christiana Mall.
The alleged robbers were part of a group that gathered around a 17-year-old Pennsylvania boy outside the Finish Line store shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, police said.
The two attacked the victim, taking his sweatshirt and some other belongings.
Police only have a limited description of the suspects, one of whom was believed to be armed.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Det. Harris of the Troop 2 Robbery Unit by calling 302.365.8410.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com