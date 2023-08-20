Delaware State Police are investigating a murder at an unsanctioned car meet near Red Lion.
Troopers responded to the Delaware Logistics Center on Bear-Corbitt Road around 2 a.m. Sunday, August 20, 2023, for the report of a shooting.
They found a 17-year-old from New Castle who had been shot several times. He's been identified as Aaizeem Korden-Brown. He was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
A second victim, a 21-year-old New Castle man, is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his foot.
Investigators determined the two were shot during a confrontation involving them, and unknown suspects, who were part of a large crowd that had gathered at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Csapo at 302-741-2729 by contacting Delaware CrimeStoppers at 1.800.847.3333.