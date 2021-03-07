Delaware State Police hope you can help them track down 2 men who stole several security cameras that were on sale at the Concord Pike Best Buy store.
The suspects left the store Friday afternoon without paying for the cameras, which are worth more than $1,500, Delaware State Police said.
The men were last seen walking toward the nearby M&T Bank.
Both are described as black and between 20 and 30 years old, one wearing a black zip-up hoodie and tan boots, and the other wearing a burgundy zip-up hoodie with black stripes, and tan sneakers.
Anyone who knows their whereabouts can call Cpl. Shane Marioni with Delaware State Police Troop 1 at 302.761.6677.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.