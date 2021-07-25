Several men who allegedly attacked and robbed another man are still at large, and Delaware State Police are asking for your help tracking them down.
Police said three or four men targeted the 36-year-old victim at Thurston's Pub in the Fox Run Shopping Center in the early morning hours on Sunday, July 25, 2021, assaulting him and making off with some of his belongings.
The victim needed medical attention for his injuries.
Police don't have descriptions or surveillance photos of the attackers, and they're asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to call the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302.365.8566.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.