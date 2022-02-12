Delaware State Police are asking for your help tracking down a wanted fugitive from Sussex County.
31-year-old Clifford David, Junior is wanted on a slew of outstanding warrants from Troop 5 for stealing cars, breaking into houses and escaping from Sussex County Home Confinement, police said.
David also has outstanding warrants from The Sussex County Common Pleas and Superior Courts.
He's white, 6 feet tall and 235 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and you can see a photo of David at wdel.com.
Police think David may be in western Sussex County, and they're asking anyone who might know where he is to call 911, State Police Troop 5 at 302.337.1090 or Delaware Crimestoppers at 1.800.TIP.33.33.
You can also notify troopers through the DSP's Facebook Messenger account.