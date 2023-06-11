A Bridgeville man who's wanted for allegedly killing another man is still at large, and Delaware State Police are asking for your help finding him.
27-year-old Alan Alancantara lived with the murdered man and another man at a house on Cedar Street in Bridgeville, and when the other man came home Friday, the victim was nowhere to be found, there were signs of a fight in the house, and Alancantara was driving away in a blue 2006 Honda Civic, police said.
A warrant is out charging Alancantara with first-degree murder, and anyone who may know his whereabouts can contact Detective D. Grassi with Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling 302.365.8441 or emailing Daniel.grassi@delaware.gov.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.