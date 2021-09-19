Delaware State Police hope you have information that leads them to a convicted sex offender they say broke the law again by failing to re-register with authorities.
30-year-old Jimmy Barlow is a Tier-2, or moderate-risk offender whose last known address is in Dover, but who's currently listed as homeless, police said.
Barlow goes by several aliases, inlcuding "Little Man," Rodriques," "Jim" and "Rod."
He's black, 5-10 and 175 pounds, and anyone who knows where Barlow is can call 302.672.5306 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.TIP.33.33.