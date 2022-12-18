Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help finding a convicted sex offender they say hasn't re-registered with authorities.
51-year-old Anthony Thomas, who also goes by a string of aliases including Mark Thomas, Tony Thomas, Anthony Parker and Michael Thomas, is Tier-2, or moderate-risk offender who was convicted in 1999 of having sex with a minor, police said.
Thomas, whose last known addresses are in Wilmington, is black, 5-11 and 181 pounds, has several tattoos on both arms, and anyone who knows where he is can call 302.672.5306 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.TIP.33.33.
Tipsters can also leave information online at delawarecrimestoppers.com.